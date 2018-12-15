Nepal government bans use of Indian notes above Rs 100

international

The Nepal government has banned the use of Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations, a move that could affect Indian tourists visiting the Himalayan nation where Indian currency is widely used.

Indian currency is extensively used by Nepalese people and businesses for their savings and transactions. The government has asked the people to refrain from keeping or carrying Indian bank notes higher than Rs 100 denomination as it has not legalised them, Nepal's Minister for Information and Communications Gokul Prasad Baskota said on Friday.

"The government has decided not to use, carry and keep the Indian bills of 200, 500 and 2000 denominations. The government will soon issue a formal notice in this matter," he said. The decision will adversely affect Nepalese labourers working in India as well as Indian tourists visiting Nepal.

