Nepal government willing to amend constitution

The Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN- UML), which earlier had opposed moves to amend the Constitution, is now willing to make changes in it.

According to sources, the CPN-UML has agreed to the amendment proposal prepared on the basis of suggestions given by the Federal Socialist Forum Nepal (FSFN), which is led by Upendra Yadav.

'The government has marched closer to make the revision on the clause that creates a hurdle for naturalised citizens to a take over the key post of the country,' sources who oversaw the draft informed ANI on condition of anonymity.

However, a concrete decision is yet to be made, the source added.

The draft proposal has been prepared jointly by Agni Kharel and Advocate Dipendra Jha from suggestions given by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and FSFN Chairman Upendra Yadav, a source cited.

As per the draft, the government is willing to make changes over delineation and is ready to continue with the current appointments process in the National Assembly.

'Sooner or later, the Federal Socialist Party will join the government over heading the RJP-N and this instance has increased the distance between the two parties who once took to the streets with the same demands and issues,' a source added.

