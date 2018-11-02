Nepal PM K P Oli's health improving: Doctors

national

Oli, 66, was admitted to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu, on Monday after developing a lung infection, the hospital said in a statement

K P Oli

The health of Nepal's Prime Minister K P Oli, who was admitted to a hospital after developing lung infection, is improving and would be discharged soon, according to the doctors.

Oli, 66, was admitted to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu, on Monday after developing a lung infection, the hospital said in a statement.

Prime Minister Oli's health has improved significantly and he would be discharged soon after further observation and consultation, Arun Sayami, coordinator of the doctors team looking after Oli's treatment, said. Oli's personal doctor Divya Singh said his respiratory tract infection and blood sugar level were now under control.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever