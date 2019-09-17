Nepal Prime Minister wishes Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday in three languages

Kathmandu:KP Sharma Oli, Nepal Prime Minister on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday in three different languages - English, Hindi and Gujarati.

Heartiest greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on your auspicious birthday. I wish for your good health, happiness and well being.



We will continue to work together for further consolidating multifaceted Nepal-India relations. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) September 17, 2019

"Heartiest greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on your auspicious birthday. I wish for your good health, happiness and well being. We will continue to work together for further consolidating multifaceted Nepal-India relations," Oli tweeted in English.

On Prime Minister Modi's birthday, his supporters and well-wishers flooded the social media with their best wishes, leading to seven different Twitter hashtags related to the Prime Minister's birthday making it to the top 10 India trends on the micro-blogging site. While #happybirthdaynarendramodi topped the chart in the India trends, #HappyBirthdayPM and #ShriNarendraModi was trending on 2nd and 5th positions, respectively.

àªªà«àª°àª§àª¾àª¨àª®àªàª¤à«àª°à« àª¶à«àª°à« @narendramodi àªà« àª¨à« àªàª¨à«àª®àª¦àª¿àª¨ àªªàª° àª¹àª¾àª°à«àª¦àª¿àª àª¶à«àª­à«àªà«àªàª¾àª! àª¹à«àª àªàªªàª¨àª¾ àª¸àª¾àª°àª¾ àª¸à«àªµàª¾àª¸à«àª¥à«àª¯, àª¸à«àª àª àª¨à« àªà«àª¶àª³àª¤àª¾àª¨à« àªàª¾àª®àª¨àª¾ àªàª°à«àª àªà«àª.



àªàªªàª£à« àª¸àª¾àª¥à« àª®àª³à« àª¬àª¹à«àªªàªà«àª·à«àª¯ àª¨à«àªªàª¾àª³-àª­àª¾àª°àª¤ àª¸àªàª¬àªàª§à«àª¨à« àªµàª§à« àª®àªàª¬à«àª¤ àªàª°àªµàª¾ àª®àª¾àªà« àªàª¾àª® àªàª°àª¤àª¾ àª°àª¹à«àª¶à«àª. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) September 17, 2019

People from Ahmedabad gave a warm welcome to Modi on his arrival in the city on Monday night. Outside the airport, the atmosphere was euphoric with people raising slogans and cheering for the Prime Minister. Delhi BJP unit also celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday at India gate on midnight today. Earlier on Monday, BJP workers in Bhopal had cut a 69 feet long cake to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday.

