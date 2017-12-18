Nepal reopens school damaged in 2015 quake

Nepal on Monday reopened a newly-built primary school damaged in the devastating 2015 quake in the country's Kavre district with the assistance of multilateral lender Asian Development Bank (ADB)

File Pic of Nepal earthquake

Thousands of schools including over 25,000 classrooms were reduced to rubble in the devastating earthquake. Shree Kali Devi Primary School was handed over by the government to the local community during a ceremony. The earthquake had completely damaged a portion of the school building, destroying five classrooms and other school facilities.

"The reconstruction of the school was an opportunity to build back better and now the school is not only rebuilt to earthquake-resistant standards but also provides an improved learning environment for children," ADB's country director for Nepal Mukhtor Khamudkhanov said.

"We hope this new building will inspire teachers and students to do their best," the official said. The newly-built school has seven classrooms and a library in three buildings as well as separate toilet blocks for girls and boys.

The modern structures, resistant to earthquakes, are equipped with differently-abled friendly features. The building was reconstructed under the Earthquake Emergency Assistance Project (EEAP) jointly financed by the ADB, which provided USD 200 million and the Government of Nepal which provided USD 33.4 million.

The United States Agency for International Development provided USD 10 million in cofinancing. Under the project, 154 schools damaged by the earthquake are to be built, enabling thousands of children to return to education. Eleven schools have been completed.

