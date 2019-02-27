Nepal Tourism Minister among seven killed in chopper crash

international

Those who accompanied the minister included Prime Minister's Personal Secretary Yubraj Dahal and Tourism Entrepreneur Ang Chiring Sherpa.

Representational image

A helicopter carrying seven people, including Nepalese Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Rabindra Adhikari, crashed here on Wednesday, killing all on board.

According to reports, Air Dynasty's 9N AMI helicopter crashed in the remote district of Taplejung.

Local television channels have shown clips of the debris of the chopper lying around a hill.

Prabhakar KC was reported to be the pilot of the chopper.

