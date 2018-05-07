Nepalese man arrested with charas in Bihar

Acting on a tip-off, the SSB arrested Maya Lal Hazara, a resident of Parsa district of Nepal and recovered the contraband from his possession, 47th battalion Commandant Sonam Cherring said

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Sunday recovered about 8.5 kg of charas worth Rs 1.70 crore from Korihar chowk in Bihar's East Champaran district, and arrested a Nepalese man in this connection.

The man has been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau, Patna for further action, he said.

