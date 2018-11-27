Nepalese man arrested with heroin near Indo-Nepal border

Nov 27, 2018, 12:52 IST | PTI

Around 20 grams of heroin worth Rs 20 lakh was recovered from him, he added. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Singh added

A Nepalese national was arrested with heroin in Sonauli area on Indo-Nepal border here, a senior official said Tuesday.

Badal Thapa (24), a native of Nawalparasi district of Nepal, who was on his way to Nepal from India, was arrested Monday night during a routine checking, Superidentant of Police RP Singh said.

