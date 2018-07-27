Nepali man commits suicide

No suicide note has been recovered yet, they said, adding further details are awaited

Representational picture

A Nepali man, in his early 20's, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from DCM building in Lutyen's Delhi, police said today.

No suicide note has been recovered yet, they said, adding further details are awaited.

