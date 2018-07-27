Search

Nepali man commits suicide

Jul 27, 2018, 07:45 IST | PTI

No suicide note has been recovered yet, they said, adding further details are awaited

Representational picture

A Nepali man, in his early 20's, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from DCM building in Lutyen's Delhi, police said today.

