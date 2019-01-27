Nepal's Paudel surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shahid Afridi with international half-century

Jan 27, 2019, 08:01 IST | PTI

Paudel scored a 58-ball 55 as Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs in an ODI at Dubai

Nepal's Paudel surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shahid Afridi with international half-century
Sachin Tendulkar and Shahid Afridi

Nepal's Rohit Paudel broke batting great Sachin Tendulkar's 29-year-old record, becoming the youngest batsman to hit an international half-century at the age of 16 years and 146 days.

Paudel scored a 58-ball 55 as Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs in an ODI at Dubai. Tendulkar had hit his maiden international fifty at 16 years and 213 days in a Test match against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 1989.

Paudel also is the youngest man to score a ODI fifty, surpassing Shahid Afridi, who scored a 37-ball century against Sri Lanka at 16 years and 217 days. South African women's player Johmari Logtenburg had scored fifties in both Test and ODI cricket as a 14-year-old.

