Nephew killed uncle with cleaver over unsavoury remark against female relative

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his nephew and his friend for making an unsavoury remark against his female relative on the occasion of her engagement, the police said on Monday. The alleged assailants, Vishal and his friend Rahul, have been arrested, the police added.

The incident occurred yesterday at their residence at Neb Sarai in South Delhi, the police said, adding they were informed that victim Sunil had been stabbed and was rushed to Batra Hospital where he died during the treatment.

The investigation into the case revealed that the victim had a scuffle with his nephew Vishal and his friend Rahul while they were having liquor, the police said.

Sunil allegedly made unsavoury remarks against the female relative, enraging Vishal, who picked up a fight with his uncle and stabbed him using meat chopper.

After stabbing his uncle, both Vishal and Rahul had fled but were arrested by the police later.

