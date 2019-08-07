Nerkonda Paarvai's Singapore Premiere: Boney Kapoor fulfills Sridevi's dream

regional-cinema

Boney Kapoor held the premiere of his Tamil production, Nerkonda Paarvai, in Singapore yesterday. He also tweeted an emotional note, ahead of wife Sridevi's birth anniversary

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

Ahead of wife Sridevi's birth anniversary, which is on August 13, filmmaker Boney Kapoor held the premiere of his Tamil production, Nerkonda Paarvai, in Singapore yesterday. The Ajith Kumar-starrer is a remake of the Hindi film, Pink (2016), starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Vijay Verma, Tushar Pandey, Raashul Tandon and Andrea Tariang.

Boney Kapoor got emotional and tweeted that he has "managed to fulfil Sridevi's dream." He also thanked Ajith and H Vinoth, the director of Nerkonda Paarvai.

Here's what Boney Kapoor tweeted:

I am truly blessed 9am IST today Premiere Show of @nerkondapaarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fullfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream



It couldn’t have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar #HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 6, 2019

Sridevi had been keen that her filmmaker hubby team up for a Tamil film with Ajith. According to reports, while shooting for the 2012 film English Vinglish, Tamil star Ajith had promised Sridevi that he will do a film with her husband Boney.

Nerkonda Paarvai also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.

The film has been showered by praises by critics. Popular journalist Bharadwaj Rangan tweeted his review on Nerkonda Paarvai, saying, "Vinoth's biggest accomplishment is the air of restraint. When I saw the trailer, with Ajith's action scene, I thought he'd amplify the volume and "mass"-ify PINK. But he mostly honours the source material."

Columnist Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, "Nerkonda Paarvai Powerful a reflection on the patriarchal mindset independent women faces in our society. Hats off to ThalaAjith for doing such a daring & difficult role so convincingly, Shraddha Srinath fab. Director H Vinoth a faithful & neat remake with some commercial ingredients. [sic]"

He also shared a picture from the Singapore premiere. Have a look:

Boney Kapoor has also confirmed that he has another project with Ajith lined up. "We are subsequently doing another film together and that will be scheduled to go on the floors in July 2019 and will be released on April 10, 2020," he said in an interview.

