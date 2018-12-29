Nesbit Road's missing zebra crossing, illegal parking add to woes of St Mary's School, Mazgaon

national

Students of St Mary's School-ICSE, Mazgaon and their parents are also particularly harried because of the cab drivers, who they claim, refuse to ferry people over short distances because of low fares

There are two schools and a college situated on Nesbit Road, including St Mary's School

The students of St Mary's School – ICSE, and their parents have to navigate through a narrow road, a missing zebra crossing, and taxis parked anywhere to get to it everyday. The parents claim taxi drivers often refuse to ferry them, allegedly because they want long-distance fares.

Nesbit Road where the school is situated, connects Dr B R Ambedkar Road to several areas in Mazgaon. It passes over the Central Railway tracks through a road overbridge, and this is where the challenge starts for the school going kids and their parents.



A woman traffic constable and a traffic warden are posted outside the school, but parents say there should be more such personnel there

With two schools and a college along this all important road, reaching the school through the traffic is a daunting task for kids and parents. There are three important educational institutions along Nesbit Road including St. Mary's School - ICSE, Burhani College of Commerce and Arts, and Diamond Jubilee High School near Byculla Railway Colony.

As the school starts in the morning and ends at around 3 pm, the biggest problem then the students and parents have to face, is crossing the narrow but busy road. Some private vehicles which come to pick up the kids are also parked anywhere.



Nesbit Road, where the school is situated, is narrow and constantly busy. Pics/Bipin Kokate

While a lady traffic police constable and a traffic warden manage traffic when the school ends, the parents complained that there is a need for more personnel as there are two schools along the road. While the footpaths were in proper shape and condition, the zebra crossing was missing in many places. Some parents demanded action against taxi drivers who refuse to ferry passengers.

Major problems

. Illegal parking of private vehicles and taxis on the road and adjacent bridge

. Missing zebra crossing and traffic signal

. Few traffic personnel on duty

. Lack of dividers on the road

