Net for the win

Going for a netted look is tricky for it needs to be a combination of tastefully revealing and cuts that compliment, without looking like you are barely wearing anything or like you just decided to wrap a mosquito net around yourself. Take a leaf out of the style diaries of these divas at the just concluded Golden Globes, who aced the trend.

Taylor Swift's black shimmer:

1. A shimmery number works best for night outs. Go for on with even netted pattern over most of the dress, except the sleeves and the middle.

2. Black works best as do other dark numbers. Avoid bright colours as that doesn't look as classy in a netted desk.

3. If you want to go for a long one, go for a figure-hugging dress. But if you are top-heavy, avoid off-shoulders. A thigh-slit will look great.

4. You can also go for a flow-y option if you want, as long as it cinches at the waist.

5. Pair this with heels of the same shade. Accessorise minimally. Let your dress be the hero of your outfit.

Indya Moore's metallic mix:

1. Only go for a wide-gapped net if you have a toned body, and make sure you wear a slip that matches your skin-tone with it. Make sure the dress is not too tight or it will look awkward.

2. Don't go for a long metallic number as that will make you look stiff and awkward. Go for something above the knees.

3. You can play around with power sleeves or the neckline - a halter or a semi-turtle neck are in vogue options.

4. Don't go for a dress with a golden sheen, silver and metallic tones work best, irrespective of your skin tone.

5. Pair this with neutral or matching heels.

Sofia Boutella floral approach:

1. A patterned net looks exquisite and is sure to stick out. Make sure the pattern is over most of the dress, but again, leave the middle be.

2. You could use the floral pattern to make sure not too much of your cleavage is visible.

3. Go for a loose number but cinch it at the waist or right below the bust with a belt.

4. A trail will add to this look as will a high front slit, but not if you're below 5' 2'' or it will make you look shorter.

5. Tie up your hair - a high pony, braid or top bun work best.

Sofia Carson's monochrome masterpiece:

1. If you want a big, frilly dress, then a monochrome works best, but best avoid bright shades, glitter or sequins.

2. If you're petite, make sure the dress has multiple points to break the flow if it's long - this will make sure you don't look too short.

3. A darker base with a lighter net looks better than vice-versa.

4. Frills and bows work in this case, as long as they aren't too big.

5. Pair this with comfortable heels that are high enough to help you not trip.

