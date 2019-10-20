'Netas not interested in our development'

Members of the LGBTQIA community are upset that political parties have been propagating their agenda and manifestos for the upcoming assembly polls, but none except for the Aam Aadmi Party have spoken about their development.

Bindumadhav Khire, a gay rights activist, and director Bindu Queer Rights Foundation said, "Some years back we celebrated the Supreme Court ruling decriminalising IPC section 377 but the government has lost focus on the development and growth of the community. Political parties are not concerned or interested in our growth and development. None of the political parties manifestos talk about us. Only the Aam Aadmi Party (APP) has raised two or three points. We were hoping that at least one line was mentioned about us regarding discrimination in education, jobs, etc."

Chandani Gore, a social activist said, "It seems the government and authorities listen to us only when we act aggressively on the roads for our issues. We too have various issues like with public toilets, transportation, atrocities against transgenders - few people consider us public property and even manhandle us. No party is coming up with schemes for the community."

Sonali Dalvi, another LGBTQIA social activist said that political parties are looking at vote banks and don't consider the community. "Our vote counts too, but for whom to vote is a big question for us. We are still discriminated against and denied basic rights. There are no state and central policies for medical health, housing, education, and no welfare board for transgenders, no pension schemes, and jobs," Dalvi said.

Population of Maharashtra that belongs to the LGBTQIA community - 6 percent

