Netflix and AAP's official handles engage in funny banter over little 'Mufflerman'

As Arvind Kejriwal took the Delhi elections by storm, so did the little 'Mufflerman' who took Twitter by storm in the Delhi Assembly polls. Netflix India and AAP's official handles engaged in funny banter on Twitter.

Netflix India randomly tweeted a famous dialogue of its hit web-series 'Sacred Games' and said: "Kabhi Kabhi lagta hai tu hi Cutie hai (Sometimes I feel, you are the only cutie).

Kabhi kabhi lagta hai tu hi cutie hai. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 12, 2020

To this, AAP's handle tweeted the picture of 'Little muffler man' and said: "Are you talking about him ?".

Tinder India was also not far behind as they quickly replied saying, "Same to you back to you no return".

same to you back to you no return — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) February 12, 2020

An image of a young boy dressed up as Chief Minister Kejriwal, with a cap bearing the party's symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and of course a muffler wrapped around his head went viral. The boy also wore spectacles similar to the AAP chief's and even sported a fake mustache as he pointed towards the sky. "Mufflerman (a smile emoji)," read the caption.

