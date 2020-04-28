Netflix in talks with makers of Tribhanga to release later the digital offering this year

With all eyes glued to streaming giants during the lockdown, these platforms are feeling the pressure to churn out new content. To keep up with the increasing demand, Netflix India has initiated a dialogue with the makers of Kajol's web debut Tribhanga, which was set to drop online in 2021, to advance its release to later this year.

A trade source reveals, "While Netflix has several offerings lined up, Tribhanga is one of its few projects that is close to the finish line. The editing is complete; only the background music and VFX are pending. So, the OTT platform has requested the producer to expedite the delivery of the final product."



Siddharth Malhotra

Even as the team is waiting out the lockdown to resume post-production work on the Renuka Shahane-directed drama, producer Siddharth Malhotra indicates that a reworking of the release date is on the cards. "We have not discussed a date yet, but given the current situation, Tribhanga may drop online this year. It can be confirmed only after we submit the film to Netflix. After the delivery, the OTT service has its internal processes, which take a month or two."

He acknowledges that with a new deadline in place, the team will have to dive headlong into work after the lockdown is lifted. "We can't resume work until the studios open their doors. Considering the work remaining on sound effects and VFX, we will need a month or two to deliver the final product. Even if the lockdown is lifted by mid-May, we should be able to deliver it latest by July."

