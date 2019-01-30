Netflix' new series The Umbrella Academy is going to get you hooked

hollywood

The Umbrella Academy, a new show on Netflix, looks like it will grab eyeballs for sure

Netflix will be releasing an all-new series called The Umbrella Academy, based on the comic book series of the same name created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The series follows a day in the year 1989 when 43 infants are born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven of the children with special abilities are adopted by a billionaire, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who creates The Umbrella Academy and trains the children in a bid to save the world.

Things, however, don't go according to plan. The unlikely family is broken in the kids' teenage years. Years later, six of the seven surviving members reunite upon hearing the news of Hargreeves' passing. They must work together to unravel the mystery surrounding his death. The estranged family begins to come apart yet again due to each member's divergent personality and the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, and Kate Walsh. The show is filmed in Toronto, Canada, and will release on Netflix on February 15, 2019.

