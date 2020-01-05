Search

Netflix says 'absolutely fake' to free subscription linked to 'Support CAA' campaign

Updated: Jan 05, 2020, 14:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Pic/Screengrab
Video-streaming platform Netflix on Saturday denied that it was offering a free six-month subscription as a promotional offer to the first few customers who would call on a number which was linked with supporting CAA and was circulated on social media.

Netflix added humour to the tweet and said, "This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else’s account like the rest of us."

However, the number which was being circulated was the same as the number which BJP had tweeted from its official handle to garner support for the Citizenship Amendment Act.

BJP president Amit Shah launched the toll-free number on Thursday for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law before the 10-day mass contact drive.

A Twitter user promoted the same number and said that it would activate a free subscription for Netflix.

