Netflix threatens to withhold films from Cannes Film Festival 2018

Online streaming giant, Netflix, has threatened not to bring any titles to the Cannes Film Festival 2018, which runs from May 8 to 19, after festival director, Thierry Fremaux, said he won't screen any films from the platform in competition. The situation is said to be fluid as a decision will be taken after the official line-up is announced on April 12.

If Netflix carries out the threat, the move will impact several high-profile filmmakers. The move is seen as retaliation for a new rule, which was first announced after last year's festival. The officials have banned films from competition that do not have a French theatrical release. As Netflix titles don't play in French theatres and instead appear directly on the digital service, the rule has barred them from the line-up.

