Netizens are wondering where did this Coronavirus bhajan came from!

After a group of women were seen singing a bhajan to cast the coronavirus away, another bhajan is making rounds online asking where did came from. A video shared by comedian Mallika Dua shows a bhajan singer singing a bhajan that has taken the Internet by the storm!

In the video titled "Jagrata is better than cure," bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal sings about illness such as dengue, chikungunya, swine flu and asks, "Kithon aaya Corona?" (where did Corona come from). The listeners in the video are seen repeating the lyrics after him.

The video posted on Saturday has received 187,944 views on Instagram. In the comments received on it, the users expressed their ridicule with jokes of the virus leaving hearing this song. One user commented, "How can they sit through the song with a straight face! Another user said, "Corona left India after watching this." One user joked, "World health organization needs to hire us."

What do you think of this video?

A video shared by comedian Mallika Dua shows a bhajan singer singing a bhajan that has taken the Internet by the storm!