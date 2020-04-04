Netizens celebrate the return of Sourabh Raaj Jain as Lord Krishna as Mahabharat reruns on screen

Shooting for television, films, web-series, music videos, etc might have been stalled due to the Coronavirus outbreak but that’s not stopping the entertainment industry from keeping audiences hooked to the screen. A lot of iconic shows are making a comeback on television, including the 2013 mythological saga Mahabharat, starring Sourabh Raaj Jain in the unforgettable avatar of Lord Krishna.

The reruns of the show have inspired netizens and fans of Sourabh Raaj Jain to live-tweet the show and share their thoughts. The actor has been getting a lot of positive response from viewers, have a look:

This man @saurabhraajjain is really amazing. Again watching #Mahabharat on @StarPlus only for you SRJ. You are the best ðÂÂÂ SRJ..

Proud to be ur fan ðÂÂÂ. My favourite âÂ¤ï¸Â actor SRJ. pic.twitter.com/TMH9C1rHhW — SUCHITRA (@SuchitraGoswami) April 3, 2020

@saurabhraajjain

Watching Mahabharata again on @StarPlus

Krishna Seekh , these wise words and self introspection again

Best way to be at home in this quarantine phase

Swayan Vichar Kijiye ðÂÂÂ

Hare Krishna pic.twitter.com/idrgFjBA6P — namratakapoor (@namratakapoor75) March 30, 2020

Reacting on the appreciation by his fans, Sourabh said, "I am humbled with so many messages and all the appreciation pouring in from social media sites! The credit, of course, goes to our makers, writers, directors and the whole team. I will always be thankful to them and the viewers for making the show what it became."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates