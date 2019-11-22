Netizens find Sridevi's doppelganger and the resemblance is uncanny!

After Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, the Internet has now found Sridevi's judwaa. A user, who goes by the name Rakhi on the social media video app, TikTok, is a lookalike of the late star. Her resemblance to Sri is uncanny.

Rakhi has been attracting attention not only for her physical similarities, but also for grooving and lip-syncing to the star's chartbusters. We wonder what Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have to say about her.

Recently, netizens found Katrina's doppelganger on the app, too. The TikTok user and model, who goes by the name Alina Rai, however, doesn't see the resemblance between herself and the Bharat star. Well, the internet seems to think otherwise!

The model said in an interview, "I personally don't see this. I believe that sometimes when it's someone from the film industry, people when they see actors or models they aren't familiar with, they see exactness or association with someone familiar and so they rid them of their originality or the independence of who they are... but with time I hope I can create my own mark and people will recognise me as myself and as Alina Rai and not a copy or anything like that because I actually don't really resemble her so much. Neither my family sees it not my close friends see it. Maybe it's something people see from a distance."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates