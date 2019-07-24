Netizens go crazy over Nick Jonas' 'dad bod'

hollywood

Photos of Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas in swimwear are doing the rounds. Fans can't stop oohing and aahing over Nick's body.

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's birthday celebration in Miami continues to make waves. Now, snapshots of PeeCee and hubby Nick Jonas in swimwear are doing the rounds. Fans can't stop oohing and aahing over Nick's body.

Female admirers have been relishing his 'delicious' body. Some have referred to him as 'thick Nick'. One user wrote, "I want to play with his love handles (sic)."

Another commented, "I wanna chew on them (sic)." Netizens have been thanking PeeCee for not making him hit the gym to acquire a six-pack. They like his 'dad bod' even before he becomes one. PeeCee can only say he's all mine.

Here's another picture that has gone viral:

Priyanka's enjoying a smoke during her birthday celebrations on July 18 in Miami landed her in controversy, and the actress later grabbed attention on social media with a snapshot that showed her wearing sindoor at the party.

Check out her pictures, in case you've missed them out:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is thrilled to be back at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), for her film The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. The movie will have its world premiere at the prestigious festival on September 13. PC's Purple Pebble Pictures is co-producing the film.

The Sky Is Pink is a love story of a couple - Aditi and Niren Chaudhary - spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter - Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The Sky Is Pink, also starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, in association with Ivanhoe Pictures and Purple Pebble Pictures. The film is slated to release worldwide on October 11.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, will feature in the upcoming films Midway and Jumanji: The Next Level.

