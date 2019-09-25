Netizens hail Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan trailer

Actor Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan's trailer hit the netizens earlier today and garnered appreciation within no time. As part of the elaborate promotion strategy, this first trailer, The Hunt, is the first chapter and more chapters will soon follow for the viewers to get thrilled. The makers want the audience to get familiar with Saif's character.

The much-anticipated film, which will present Saif Ali Khan as a Naga Sadhu gripped cinema lovers and was showered by a positive response. Within just a few hours of release, Laal Kaptaan's trailer started trending in the top 10 videos on YouTube.

The fans have also not held back from showing how awed they are with Saif's look. They have called the trailer 'Spine chilling', 'gritty' and merciless.

One user posted, "This is a crazy stuff... #LaalKaptaan is giving me a vibe of #Tumbbad which is like a gem! Can't wait for this film on 18th October... @aanandlrai @cypplOfficial @ErosNow #SaifAliKhan."

While another one posted, "#LaalKaptaan trailer is amazing. I got a feeling that after #langdaTyagi this is going to be one of the best performances from #SaifAliKhan."

Directed by Navdeep Singh, Laal Kaptaan is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's banner Colour Yellow Productions. The film releases on October 18, 2019.

