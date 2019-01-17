Netizens no more fond of Kareena Kapoor Khan's pout? Watch video

bollywood

Karisma Kapoor appeared on Kareena Kapoor's talk show What Women Want and here are some great revelations happened on the show

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently hosting the talk show What Women Want on a radio channel, invited her sister Karisma Kapoor for a candid conversation. From maternity leaves, work post kids to Kareena's pout game, the sister duo discussed it all!

We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is B-Town's pouting queen. She loves to click duckface selfies. Sister Karisma, who was a guest on her radio show, has revealed that netizens tell her that she should go easy on it.

Karisma Kapoor also shared a glimpse of the show on her social media. The actress posted: "In conversation with the sis on @dotheishqbaby #whatwomenwant #keeplistening #outnow [sic].

Lolo also said that she is trolled for it. But Bebo won't give up on the pouting game. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good News. The actress is also a part of Karan Johar's historical drama Takht.

