Netizens question Amitabh Bachchan's silence over rising petrol and diesel prices

Amitabh Bachchan's eight-year-old tweet, which took on the rising fuel prices during Manmohan Singh's tenure as PM, is doing the rounds of social media.

As petrol and diesel prices are reaching a new high in the last few days, netizens are questioning Big B's silence. On Friday, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad asked the veteran superstar if he checks the petrol bills.

In 2012, Big B had posted that Mumbaikars can now afford only a few litres and that, too, to burn their cars. Awhad added, "It's time to speak up... hope you're not biased. Should Mumbaikars drive their cars or burn them now (sic)?"

Have u not refilled Ur fuel on petrol pump or u dnt look at the bill @SrBachchan

It's time for u to speak hope u r not biased

The price of diesel petrol has reached peak ab Mumbaikar kya kare car jalaye ya car chalaye https://t.co/ECYwNmmqYq — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) June 26, 2020

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen in Shoojit Sircar's film Gulabo Sitabo, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released on Amazon Prime Video as cinema halls have been shut owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

