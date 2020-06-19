After condolence post for Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens recollect Alia Bhatt's Raabta rejection

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. The untimely death of the actor has come in as a huge shock to all the Bollywood celebrities and his fans alike. A lot of actors from across the nation took it online to share their grief and sorrow at the untimely demise of the young actor.

Alia Bhatt, who is facing flak for her 'fake condolence post' for Sushant Singh Rajput, found herself under the scanner again on Thursday. One of Rajput's cryptic tweets in 2015 did the rounds, in which he was alluding to Bhatt. Here's what Alia Bhatt posted after the actor's demise.

Her Twitter feed read:

I’m in a deep state of shock.

No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words.

I’m totally devastated.

You've left us too soon.

You will be missed by each and every one of us.

My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans. ðÂÂÂ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 14, 2020

The late actor had written, "It's funny how people try to sabotage others' projects for seemingly personal gains. These frivolous stories do make for a better script than yours." He had posted it immediately after Bhatt chose to walk out of Raabta (2017) and opt for mentor Karan Johar's Shuddhi, co-starring Varun Dhawan. A section of angry netizens was keen to remind her of the incident. Shuddhi did not roll and Kriti Sanon was roped in for Raabta.

Ever since the actor committed suicide, a lot of people have started talking against nepotism and its repercussions. In fact, Twitteratis have also started #KaranJoharGang and banning his films on social media. Apart from this, many have also started to unfollow the duo, along with Sonam Kapoor and a lot of star kids.

At present, he has 10.6 million followers which reportedly fell from 11 million in just 20 minutes on Tuesday afternoon. Though Alia and Sonam have a strong social media presence, haters continue to troll the actresses for their Koffee With Karan episode, where they claim of not knowing and following SSR and his films.

For the uninitiated, Sushant started his showbiz journey with Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group in 2008. The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He became a household name with Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta in which he played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

Sushant's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood. The actor was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which was debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan. He was also part of Nitesh Tiwari's multi-starrer blockbuster Chhichhore and critically acclaimed Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. His last major outing was Netlfix's Drive.

