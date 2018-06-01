Netizens stoop to a new low as they troll Aamir Khan's picture with daughter Ira

Aamir Khan shared an image with his daughter Ira on Facebook, which appears to have been taken during their recent trip to Coonoor



Aamir Khan with daughter Ira. Pic/Aamir Khan's Facebook account

An innocuous playful image with daughter Ira, 21, had Aamir Khan face the wrath of trolls. The actor shared the image on Facebook, which appears to have been taken during their recent trip to Coonoor.

Looks like Ira was pinning down daddy dearest after a game. What Aamir Khan felt was just some downtime with his daughter was found inappropriate. Netizens trolled him for posting such a picture with an adult daughter. From name-calling to shaming, netizens took on Aamir who preferred to turn a deaf ear to wagging tongues.

Aamir Khan was in Coonoor to celebrate cousin Mansoor Khan's 60th birthday. Wife Kiran Rao, son Azad and mother Zeenat also made their way to the hill station in Tamil Nadu. Over a decade ago, Mansoor quit Bollywood and relocated to Coonoor where he runs an organic cheese farm. The family were chilling at his place.

As soon as Aamir uploaded pictures from his trip, numerous obscene comments attacking him and his daughter started pouring in. Netizens stooped to a new low with this troll as they posted extremely derogatory comments on his picture. Does this have any end?

On the work fron, Aamir Khan is gearing up for Thugs of Hindostan. The film has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh also.

