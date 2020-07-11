Netizens trend Rohit Shetty after news of gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter

On Friday, netizens poked fun at Rohit Shetty after learning about Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter. The filmmaker was the subject of a flood of memes.

The car that Dubey was travelling in overturned, and while trying to escape, he was allegedly killed in a police encounter. Netizens felt this was straight out of a Shetty potboiler. He has a fetish for cars that topple in his thrillers.

Netizens told him that the UP cops had provided him with a readymade script. They asked him to begin work on the next outing of his Singham franchise, starring Ajay Devgn.

Throughout Friday, Rohit Shetty's name trended on Twitter as memes and jokes targeted at the filmmaker went viral. "When Rohit Shetty heard 'fake encounter' aur gaadi palat gayi (and the car overturned) #FakeEncounter," tweeted a user along with a photo of the filmmaker.

When Rohit Shetty heard “fake encounter aur gaadi palat gayi”#FakeEncounter pic.twitter.com/MugAEYrjqy — Simardeep Singh Sukhwal (@Isimardeepsingh) July 10, 2020

"Now Rohit Shetty to Ajay Devgan, Ye To Apna Wala Tha. #VikasDubey #vikasDubeyEncounter," joked another user.

"Rohit Shetty is happy that he won't have to pay for the script of his new movie. Time and money saved," announced another user.

