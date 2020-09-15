Nevada Governor: Trump putting lives in danger

In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration's pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump on Sunday hosted his first indoor rally since June with a packed, mask-less Nevada crowd.

Eager to project a sense of normalcy in imagery, Trump soaked up the raucous cheers inside a warehouse. Not since a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was blamed for a surge of novel coronavirus cases has he gathered supporters indoors.

There was no early mention from the president that the pandemic had killed nearly 2,00,000 Americans and was still claiming 1,000 lives a day. Few in the crowd wore masks, with one clear exception: Those in the stands directly behind Trump, whose images would end up on TV, were mandated to wear face coverings.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, said, "To put it bluntly: he didn't have the guts to make tough choices," Sisolak said of Trump's handling of the virus. "He left that to governors and the states. Now he's decided he doesn't have to respect our State's laws. As usual, he doesn't believe the rules apply to him."

Will vaccines work better inhaled?

British scientists at Imperial College London and Oxford University are beginning a small study, involving 30 people, comparing how two experimental COVID-19 vaccines might work when they are inhaled by people instead of being injected.

"We have proof that delivering influenza vaccines via a nasal spray can protect people against flu as well as help to reduce the transmission of the disease,"said Dr Chris Chiu of Imperial, who is leading the research. He suggested that might also be the case with COVID-19.

Italy's initial hot spot back to school

About 3,500 children of Codogno returned to schools on Monday after seven months. While all of Italy's 8 million school students endured strict 2½-month lockdown, few suffered the trauma of the Codogno kids. "Many lost grandparents," said Cecilia Cugini, a school principal. Codogno mayor said the town has had virtually no new cases for months now.

COVID hospitals in Jakarta nearly full

Indonesia's capital Jakarta began two weeks of social curbs on Monday to curb a rise of COVID-19 cases that has pushed its critical-care hospital capacity to unsafe levels. Seven of 67 COVID referral hospitals in Jakarta are 100 per cent occupied, while 46 are over 60 per cent occupied.

