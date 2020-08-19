Nutritionists talk about things their fitness-conscious star clients will or won't do

Never has Sara Ali Khan ever, eaten carbohydrates for dinner



Dr Siddharth Bhargava is a nutritionist to Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Sara Ali Khan

Sara's nutritionist, Dr Siddharth Bhargava says that while the actor has never been a heavy carb-eater, she will consume it around lunch, if she must. "Sara must train as soon as she wakes up, and either eats eggs, or nothing at all, before doing so. Post-workout, she's usually hungry, and that's when she has carbs. Hence, she avoids consuming carbs at night. But, that's a preference. If one is not on a low-carb diet, carbs can be consumed at any time in the day. As long as the total number of calories consumed from protein, carbs and fats, remains constant, one's weight isn't affected," he says.

Never will Alia ever, eat boiled sabzi

"Only yesterday, I tried to add boiled vegetables to Alia's chart, and she called to express her displeasure," laughs Bhargava, adding that as far as Sara is concerned, "she will eat everything".

"She is a foodie. She has a good relation with food. She won't go on a guilt-trip. If she is hungry, she will eat whatever is in front of her, even if that is gulab jamun. But, she has an understanding of the portions she requires. She knows she is an actor and will shed the weight she gains, whenever needed."

Never has Shraddha Kapoor ever, eaten banana with milk

Shraddha's trainer Maahek Nair says she will not consume the two foods together since they "diminish the digestive fire, and produce toxins, which can cause problems like sinus, cold, cough, allergy, and congestion."

Bhargava says his clients, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Sara Ali Khan, will not eat high-fat and high-sugar foods together. "The combination of fats and sugar delays the arrival of what we refer to as hedonic breakpoint, beyond which sweetness becomes less palatable. For instance, you can have two to three spoons of sugar, and after that, any more of it will seem too sweet to consume. But combine sugar with [saturated fats], like in the case of a gulab jamun, and you can keep consuming it without feeling dissatisfied. That's why people can eat eight to 10 of them in one sitting. So, I recommend that my clients don't mix the two."

Never has Bhumi ever, left for an outdoor shoot without packing in her must-have snack

"Apart from zero-sugar brownies, Bhumi carries 20 to 30 portions of almond and hazelnut rocks, which are ideal to eat when hungry, and when meal options are limited," says Bhargava. Nair says quick-eat solutions need to be rich in protein, and also convenient to access. "Shraddha has organic protein bars, nuts and protein cookies. Fresh fruits are another option for her. Kartik carries protein shakes and meal-replacement sachets. Nuts, like almonds and walnuts, are rich in protein, and help in maintaining lean-muscle mass, while reducing inflammation."

Never has Alia ever, begun the day without nimbu pani

Bhargava points out that lemon water, owing to its ability to reduce acidity, is a good way to start the day for those affected with the issue. "After that, Alia has a wholesome breakfast, including oats and eggs. We make it sweet, by adding berries, or savoury. It has an ideal mix of protein and fats."



Maahek Nair monitors Kartik Aaryan's diet

Nair says Kartik Aaryan kicks off his day with amla juice. "It helps improve blood sugar levels, and digestion, and eliminates toxins, making it an ideal thing to consume in the morning."

