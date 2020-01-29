Never Kiss Your Best Friend Web Review - Breezy watch elevated by its leads

Never Kiss Your Best Friend

On: Zee5

Cast: Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh

Rating:

Considering the genre of rom-coms has been replaced by heartland stories in cinema, it's the web world that's rescuing us. Never Kiss Your Best Friend is tailored for those browsing the Internet for new mushy offerings. Make no mistake — the series is no work of genius, but bestselling author Durjoy Dutta and Sumrit Shah create an endearing story. Hinging on the effortless chemistry between Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh, the show explores if Bollywood's age-old adage 'Ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte hai' holds true for best friends Sumer and Tanie. The story has its moments as it discusses almost every taboo subject in the book, including drug abuse and how the emotional baggage of growing up in a broken family invariably influences one's romantic relationships.

Wactch Video

Benefitting from a fantastic ensemble comprising Niki Aneja, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Vivek Mushran and Rituraj Singh, the show's real revelation is Anya. Though this isn't her debut work, most of us seemed to have missed how affable and charming she is in her forgettable debut film, Qaidi Band (2017). Director Arif Khan helps rediscover Mehta who delivers a measured and sturdy performance. Anya and he create an on-screen bond that is bound to resonate with people. Set in the outskirts of London, the show is a visual treat. The art and costume department helmed by Rick Roy deserves a special mention, as do Vishal Mishra and Amaal Malik for the sprightly music. Breezy without being frivolous, the show is the perfect emotionally soothing content to get us through Saturday sleepover with our girls. Bring out those bottles of wine, shall we?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates