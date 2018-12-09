Never seen Ashwin bowl better overseas, says John Emburey

cricket

This is the best I've seen from Ashwin outside of India. I saw him in 2014-15 as well but he has been very impressive here. He is not trying out too many variations and the trajectory is just fine, said Emburey, 66

Ravichandran Ashwin was not on the field when India last played a Test at the Adelaide Oval four years ago. He was dropped because the team management decided to field rookie leg-break bowler Karn Sharma.

This time, he has experts raving about how he has gone about tackling the Australians. Former England captain and off-spinner John Emburey certainly belongs to that group. "This is the best I've seen from Ashwin outside of India. I saw him in 2014-15 as well but he has been very impressive here. He is not trying out too many variations and the trajectory is just fine," said Emburey, 66.

Ashwin's three for 57 included the wickets of debutant Marcus Harris, the dangerous Usman Khawaja and the experienced Shaun Marsh and Emburey has no doubts he will deliver more for India. Emburey, married to an Australian (Suzy), made three Test trips to Australia, his best being in 1986-87 when he claimed 18 wickets in England's successful Ashes campaign.

