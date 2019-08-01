Never thought I'll have so many children, says Roger Federer

tennis

Roger Federer's four kids

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer recently revealed what makes fatherhood special and admitted that though he never thought he'd have as many as four kids, it's fun nevertheless.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who is married to former Swiss tennis player, Mirka, is a father of twin girls Charlene and Myla, nine, and twin boys Lenny and Leo, five.



Roger Federer

"It's amazing. You learn a lot about yourself, but it's mostly about the love you have for your children and having something so unique with your wife is a beautiful thing," Federer was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

"Mirka and me love every day with our kids. I never thought I'd have that many kids, but it's a lot of fun. I always wanted to have a big family at some point," he said.

