Neville Longbottom aka Matthew Lewis marries Angela Jones

Matthew Lewis announced the news on his Instagram account with a photograph in their wedding attire, joking that his new wife made him miss the Arctic Monkeys show to get married instead

Actor Matthew Lewis, who essayed Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, married actress Angela Jones in Italy. Lewis, 28, announced the news on his Instagram account with a photograph in their wedding attire, joking that his new wife made him miss the Arctic Monkeys show to get married instead, reports etonline.com.

"Not only did I miss Arctic Monkeys in Los Angeles but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming," Matthew Lewis posted on his Instagram account on Monday. Lewis and Jones were engaged in December 2016.

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter has also starred in Me Before You (2016) and now in Amazon's newest series, Ripper Street.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS