New Batti Gul Meter Chalu song to soothe your soul

music

Titled Dekhte Dekhte, the song is a modern take on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's composition. After the first quirky track Gold Tamba, this is slow number sung by Atif Aslam

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor unveiled a romantic track from his upcoming flick, 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' in which he can be seen yearning for the love of his life, Shraddha Kapoor. Titled 'Dekhte Dekhte', the song is a modern take on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's composition. After the first quirky track `Gold tamba', this is slow number sung by Atif Aslam.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' revolves around the problem of electricity theft in a small town of Uttarakhand. Shahid and Shraddha first take a light-hearted dig at the issue of frequent power cuts, but things turn serious when their friend, played by Divyendu Sharma, commits suicide after being harassed to pay a hefty amount as his electricity bill. The movie will hit the big screens on September 21.

