New beginnings for Abhishek Bachchan and Jackky Bhagnani

Abhishek Bachchan's film Manmarziyan and Jackky Bhagnani's Mitron are clashing at the box office on September 14. But the two have something in common. They had been missing in action for a while. Both actors return to the silver screen after a hiatus. Junior B was last seen in Housefull 3 in 2016. Jackky featured in Welcome To Karachi in 2015. The duo is hoping to weave the magic this time around.

Talking about clashing with Abhishek Bachchan's Manmarziyaan Jackky Bhagnani shared, "Abhishek Bachchan has been a very close friend since I think the 6th-7th standard, in fact, my nickname is Jaggu because of him. Our films are as different as chalk and cheese and fall in completely varied spaces. I don't think clashes affect anymore as so many films released together this year and have done so well, a recent example being Gold and Satyamev Jayate, as long as the content works with the audience clash doesn't matter."

Kritika Kamra shared, "We would really want to watch Manmarziyaan and hope they watch Mitron and like it too".

Starring Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh and Neeraj Sood, Mitron promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride. Mitron, Nitin Kakkar’s next directorial after the critically acclaimed Filmistan, is slated to release on September 14th, 2018. Mitron is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.

While the story of Manmarziyaan is set in Amritsar. Abhishek Bachchan plays Robbie, a banker based in London who comes to his native place to get married to a girl who he later finds is in love with another man.

