New cases of triple talaq reported from Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the charred body of a woman was found at her in-laws place in a village under Bhinga police station limits on Monday

Chhattisgarh: New cases of triple talaq have surfaced from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh despite Parliament passing the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019. In Chhattisgarh, a man, under the jurisdiction of Manendragarh police station limits of Koriya district, was arrested for beating up his pregnant wife and giving her triple talaq. "The victim was beaten up by her in-laws and husband. A case has been registered under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act,2019 and relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said the investigating officer, Sanket Banjate.

The victim, identified as Uzma Parveen stated, "Since last 5 years I was being mistreated by my in-laws and husband. I was beaten up and my husband gave me triple talaq. When I told him he will have to give me money for our children, he refused, threatened me and threw me out. I am pregnant."

According to news agency, ANI, In Uttar Pradesh, the charred body of a woman was recovered on Monday at her in-laws place in a village under Bhinga police station limits. Her family claimed that "she was given triple talaq by her husband". Father of the deceased stated, "My daughter had been given triple talaq by her husband a month ago, over phone. Later he had said that he is ready to take her in as his wife only after 'halala'. Now she is dead." VC Dubey, ASP said, "FIR registered, body sent for postmortem. Teams formed to arrest the accused." News agency, ANI also reported that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband came into force on August 1. The parliament on July 30 gave nod to the bill.

With inputs from ANI

