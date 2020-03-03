New chapter for diabetics

How do you start your day? Tea, coffee, biscuits? Replace the milk powder, processed sugar and flour with a smoothie made of bananas, greens like basil or spinach, and yogurt; and you'll be one meal closer to a healthier lifestyle — one that helps you reverse the effects of diabetes in a matter of days. This is one of the many recipes, diet plans and every-day nutrition changes that are part of Dr Nandita Shah's book, Reversing Diabetes in 21 Days, which will be read at social enterprise Sharan's weekly book club meeting.

"Making small changes to our diet and switching to whole foods are small steps we can take to tackle diabetes. Often, we don't feel like following these routines by ourselves and the book club is a way to discuss the issue and inspire each other," says Shah, founder and director, Sharan, who received the Nari Shakti Award 2016 from the President of India. The book traces the real cause of diabetes — insulin resistance — and provides a step-by-step guide on making changes to our food habits, without the help of medicines. The reading will be followed by quiz, a crossword competition and live cooking demonstrations.

On Today, 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

At Godrej Central, B Tower, flat G002, Shell Colony, Sahakar Nagar, SCLR Road, near Tilak Nagar station, Chembur East.

Call 9769117747

Free

By Sukanya Datta

