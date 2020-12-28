Search

Tandav: New character looks for Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub released

Updated: 28 December, 2020 16:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The posters uncover the powerful roles that every character possesses in the upcoming gripping story

Saif Ali Khan; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. All images/PR
Saif Ali Khan; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. All images/PR

After creating a storm with its first teaser, the makers of the Amazon Original series Tandav has now introduced us to the phenomenal cast of this riveting political drama. New character looks of the ensemble including Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh, Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore, Sunil Grover as Gurpal Chauhan, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar and Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir have been released.

Saif Ali Khan

Never seen before in such a staggering avatar, the posters uncover the powerful roles that every character possesses in the upcoming gripping story.

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub

The 9-episode series marks director Ali Abbas Zafar's exciting debut in the digital streaming world and will leave the audience astounded.

Dimple Kapadia

Set in the capital city of the world's largest democracy, Tandav will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

Sunil Grover

Talking about the theme of the show, Ali Abbas Zafar said, "Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you'll realise that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavyweights in the show."

The series will be available on Prime Video from January 15 onwards.

Also read: Tandav Teaser: A Riveting Drama That Shows The Dark Side Of Indian Politics

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 28 December, 2020 15:18 IST

Tags

saif ali khandimple kapadiasunil groverweb seriesEntertainment NewsAmazon Prime Video

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK