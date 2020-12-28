Tandav: New character looks for Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub released

After creating a storm with its first teaser, the makers of the Amazon Original series Tandav has now introduced us to the phenomenal cast of this riveting political drama. New character looks of the ensemble including Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh, Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore, Sunil Grover as Gurpal Chauhan, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar and Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir have been released.

Never seen before in such a staggering avatar, the posters uncover the powerful roles that every character possesses in the upcoming gripping story.

The 9-episode series marks director Ali Abbas Zafar's exciting debut in the digital streaming world and will leave the audience astounded.

Set in the capital city of the world's largest democracy, Tandav will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

Talking about the theme of the show, Ali Abbas Zafar said, "Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you'll realise that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavyweights in the show."

The series will be available on Prime Video from January 15 onwards.

