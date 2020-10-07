New city near Panaji to be developed on lines of Navi Mumbai: Pramod Sawant

The Goa government is planning to develop a parallel city at a short distance from Panaji, on the lines of Mumbai's Navi Mumbai township, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a function organised by the state government-run Economic Development Corporation, Sawant also said that the parallel city will be developed in the Merces village, which shares its borders with the Panaji city's land borders.

"The next parallel city to Panaji will be in Merces and it will be an attraction. It will be like Mumbai and Navi Mumbai," Sawant said. The Corporation will be anchoring government efforts to develop the parallel city, he also said.

The state capital is administered by the only civic corporation in the state and has a population of around 1.14 lakh spread over 76 sq kms.

The announcement of the new parallel city comes at a time when the state has witnessed large scale in-migration, resulting in rampant urbanisation especially in and around the state's tourism friendly coastal belt and already existing townships like Margao, Vasco, Mapusa, Ponda, etc.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever