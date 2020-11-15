New consoles worth the price?

Consoles in numbers

The new generation of consoles have very similar performance numbers. For reference, we will be using the PS5 digital numbers. The processor is an octa-core Zen 2 CPU delivering up to 3.5GHz. The GPU can deliver 10.28 teraflops of output with a total of 16GB GDDR6 memory at their disposal. The internal storage is an 825 GB SSD. All this for Rs 39,999.

PC for Rs 39,999

Here is what we could find for around the price of a PS5— R40,689 to be exact. This price does not include a Windows 10, a mouse, a keyboard or a game controller, these will cost extra.

Our configuration CPU

. AMD Ryzen 5 3500X 6 cored 4.1GHz

. Rs 14,990

Motherboard

. ASRock A320M-HDV AM4 Micro ATX AMD Motherboard

. Rs 3,800

Graphics Card

. ASUS Phoenix GeForce GTX 1650 OC Edition 4GB GDDR6

. Rs 12,500

RAM

. G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 8GB (1x8GB) 3200MHz DDR4 Memory F4-3200C16S-8GVKB

. Rs 2,599

Power Supply

. Thermaltake Litepower 450W W0423RE

. Rs 2,350

Cabinet

. Antec VALUE SOLUTION SERIES VSK4000B-U3 Mid Tower Cabinet

. Rs 2,200

SSD

. ADATA Ultimate SU650 240GB M.2 2280 SSD ASU650NS38-240GT-C

. Rs 2,550



PS5

Performance of our PC

On paper, our CPU can do up to 4.1Ghz, but it is a Hexa-core CPU and we used the cheapest possible motherboard to keep our costs low. The graphics card for this price offers decent performance, but it has 4GB of the slower GDDR5 memory, the PS5 has 16GB of GDDR6. There are GTX 1650s available with GDDR6 as well, but they cost R1,000 extra. Needless to say, the peak performance of this graphic card wouldn't meet the PS5 standards. The SSD is a 240GB, while the PS5 will feature an 825GB SSD. The rest of the components are there to make the computer complete, but you can already tell it isn't possible to create a machine that will take on the PS5 or the Xbox series X at this price.

A PC of equivalent performance would cost at least double the price if not more, forget all the custom performance optimisation a standardised machine brings to the table.



XBOX series S

Advantages of Consoles

The advantage of a console is initially its price. They also offer seemingly great performance for a significantly lower cost when considering a PC. The games do cost more than PC, but you get access to several exclusive titles that never make it to the computer. So, if it's purely for gaming I would still consider a PS5 or an Xbox. That isn't to say that PC doesn't have its own set of advantages.



XBOX Series X

Advantage of PC

Consoles are great, but a gaming PC has its own advantage. For starters, you aren't limited to the system you started out with. PC hardware is constantly upgrading. Over the lifetime of the current-gen of consoles, which usually last five years, you will see constant upgrades in tech. Even now, the current generation of computers is way ahead of what the PS4 or the Xbox One can output. This comes at a cost but for most enthusiasts, this wouldn't matter much. Gaming on a PC also gives you access to a lot of indie titles, which you can probably not afford to develop for the console. The PC again is a master of all, you can game as well as work and that is one of the biggest advantages of a PC.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a machine for gaming, a console, however, much the initial cost is almost always worth it. Get a PC if you want to do more than gaming, but remember that getting a great PC takes investment. The returns though are manifold over a traditional console that is meant only for gaming and nothing else.

