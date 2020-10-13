New COVID-19 outbreaks prompt mass testing in China, curbs in Europe

A health worker takes a swab from a resident to be tested for novel Coronavirus in Qingdao, on Monday. Pic/AFP

China aims to test more than nine million residents of the port city of Qingdao within five days following a minor outbreak of the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, the first mass testing in months.

The country where the virus first emerged has largely controlled the pandemic, cutting a stark contrast to many parts of the world still afflicted by rolling lockdowns and high cases.

9.4m to be tested in 5 days

On Sunday six cases were confirmed in Qingdao city of 9.4 million originating in a hospital, Qingdao municipal health commission said on Monday. Five districts will be tested “within three days” and the whole city “within five days”.

China has extensive, quick test capabilities and the health commission said over 1,40,000 employees of “medical institutions, newly admitted patients and personnel” have already been tested in Qingdao since the cases were confirmed.

In June large areas of Beijing were subject to mass tests after the city of over 20 million detected virus cases linked to a food market. China has bounced back since the virus emerged late last year, closing the country down and hammering the world's second largest economy.

Italy plans new curbs

Amid surging cases, the Italian government is planning to impose new curbs, reported Reuters citing a draft decree. The new curbs could include a ban of gathering of more than 10 people at home or private premises and weddings, while only a maximum of 15 people can attend funerals. Stricter physical distancing rules will be imposed in some workplaces. Italy has been recording over 5,000 new cases since Friday, the highest daily count since March.

Britain mobilises makeshift hospitals for new lockdown

A set of makeshift hospitals built in record time earlier this year to help deal with an influx of COVID-19 cases are being asked to mobilise in parts of northern England on Monday as infections register a spike in varying degrees across the UK. The announcement regarding the Nightingale Hospitals being put on standby comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out details of the country's new three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions, with the third tier reserved for the most severe lockdown rules in line with the severity of the number of cases.

French PM warns of further curbs

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has warned that France could impose further restrictions as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly and the situation in hospitals is deteriorating. On Monday, Castex said “there can be no more slackening” and called on people to limit gatherings at homes. Nine big cities, including Paris and Marseille, have been placed under maximum virus alert. France reported about 43,000 new cases over the weekend.

