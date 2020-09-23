New curbs in UK for 6 mnths

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britons on Tuesday that they should not expect to return to a normal social or work life for at least six months, as he ordered new restrictions that he hopes will suppress a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.

Just weeks ago, Johnson had encouraged workers to go back into the office. The new curbs include a requirement for pubs, restaurants and other venues in England to close between 10 pm and 5 am. The second partial lockdown could last six months.

People will have to wear masks in public transport. The size of gatherings is being curtailed, with weddings limited to 15 people instead of 30. A plan to bring spectators back to sports stadiums in October is being put on hold. The government is also increasing the penalties for breaking the rules.

