New dad Rohit to miss Sydney Test, to rejoin squad on Jan 8

India batsman Rohit Sharma will miss the fourth Test against Australia in Sydney to be with his wife, who gave birth to a baby girl in Mumbai on Sunday.

Rohit has flown back from Melbourne and will rejoin the squad on January 8 ahead of the three-match ODI series beginning January 12 in Sydney.

"India batsman Rohit Sharma left for Mumbai on the 30th of December to attend to his wife who has delivered a baby girl. The BCCI congratulates Rohit on the beginning of a new chapter in his life," the BCCI said in a statement.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), however, has not named any replacement for Rohit for the final Test beginning on January 3. India lead the four-match Test series 2-1 after winning the Melbourne Test by 137 runs.

"Rohit will miss the fourth and the final Test against Australia at Sydney. There will be no replacement player in the Test squad.

"He will join the ODI squad on the 8th of January 2019, when the team begins their preparation for the ODI series starting 12th January," it added.

