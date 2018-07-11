New Delhi: 16 Children allegedly locked in basement over fee dispute

The parents alleged that the school authorities had detained their children in the basement of the school building from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, even as the temperature touched 40 degree Celsius

Representational Picture

Agitated parents of students who were allegedly locked inside the school basement over a fee dispute, on Tuesday cried foul.



The parents told ANI, that it was inhumane on the part of the school administration which punished students so brutally.



Zia Ud Din, one of the parents said, Children were locked in the basement for non-clearance of fees. Yesterday (Monday) children were not in the classroom and were confined in the basement. I had even cleared the fees, in spite of that my child was punished. The Children were thirsty and were suffering in the heat. Police helped us. Even after I showed the proof of fees clearance, the Principal was not apologetic or remorseful.



Another parent, Muhammad Khalid, said, if fees are not cleared, why are you punishing the kids? The girls were crying incessantly. We want the school authorities to not be inhumane.



Ubaid Khan said, I cleared the fees for the entire month, in spite of that my niece was punished so brutally.



Police told ANI, 16 children were allegedly locked in the basement of the school. The parents alleged that the children who punished for non-clearance of fees. We have registered a case under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. We are investigating the matter.



The parents alleged that the school authorities had detained their children in the basement of the school building from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, even as the temperature touched 40 degree Celsius.



They claimed that when they reached the school at 12:30 pm to pick up their children, they were told that the children were locked in the basement.



The head mistress was informed about the issue, parents claimed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever