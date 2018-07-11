New Delhi: 17-year-old boy commits suicide by hanging himself

When Anish peeped through the window, he found Rahul hanging from the ceiling fan and informed the police. The door was forced opened and Rahul was sent to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said

Representational Picture

A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide here by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, police said on Tuesday.



According to police, Rahul allegedly ended his life in the flat of a property dealer where he worked as a cook.



Police said they were informed about the incident on Monday evening when the property dealer, Anish, found that the door of his flat in south Delhi, was locked from inside. Rahul did not answer his calls despite repeated knocks on the door.



"When Anish peeped through the window, he found Rahul hanging from the ceiling fan and informed the police. The door was forced opened and Rahul was sent to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.



"Rahul stayed in Saidulajab village at a rented accommodation with his family. He initially worked as a tailor and just got a job as a cook in Anish's house in Saket D-block," the officer said.



"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide although we are investigating it with all possible angles," he said.



Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul's family members protested against the police. They blocked the traffic for a while and demanded police to probe his death as case of murder as they suspected "foul play".

