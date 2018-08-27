New Delhi: 55-year-old railway employee killed in road accident

national

A 55-year-old railway employee was killed allegedly after a truck hit his motorcycle in northwest Delhi's Hakikat Nagar, the police said yesterday. Rakesh Kumar, posted at the New Delhi railway station, was returning home after his duty last night when the Delhi-registered truck allegedly hit his motorcycle near the red light at Hakikat Nagar, a police officer said.

The accused driver fled the scene, leaving the truck behind, the officer said. Kumar was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer added. The truck was taken into police custody and a case was registered, police said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

