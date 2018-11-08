New Delhi: ATM in Laxmi Nagar gutted in fire

national

Some of the neighbours claimed that the blaze occurred due to a cracker flying into the ATM, while others stated that there was a short circuit. Further details are awaited

Representational picture

An ATM of the State Bank of India (SBI) was gutted in fire in Mangal Bazar area of Laxmi Nagar on Wednesday. No guard was stationed at the ATM kiosk.

The fire also engulfed dwellings adjacent to the ATM room. The passers-by witnessed the fire in the ATM and informed the fire department. Two fire tenders were rushed immediately and reached the spot in 10 minutes. However, after the fire was doused, there was nothing left in the ATM as everything including the money had turned into ashes.

